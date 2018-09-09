× Doug Baldwin pulled from Seahawks’ game with knee injury

DENVER – Well, that’s not great.

Doug Baldwin suffered a knee injury during the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and the team said he wouldn’t return after halftime

Baldwin limped off the field after spending a minute or two on the field in the first quarter. He returned to the game soon after, but didn’t catch any passes.

Baldwin missed most of training camp with an injury to his left knee. It appeared it was his right knee that was injured Sunday, however.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury or Baldwin’s prognosis.