Most wins in Seahawks history? Most tackles? Most picks? Here are a few records that could fall

SEATTLE – Pete Carroll is eight wins from passing Mike Holmgren as the winningest coach in Seahawks history.

Russell Wilson is six wins from passing Matt Hasselbeck for the most by a starting quarterback.

Bobby Wagner is 140 total tackles behind Eugene Robinson for the most in team history.

Six winning seasons in a row can create some eye-popping numbers, especially for longer-tenured players.

“It’s all about the work. It’s no mystery,” Wilson said recently. “Football is no mystery. It’s by the work. It’s by the character of the guys you have. It’s by the nuts and bolts of being able to prepare at the highest level and using that to transfer that to the field.”

The work is paying off for Wilson, who is also 34 touchdown passes behind Dave Krieg for the team lead. That’s the same number of TD passes he threw last season. With 735 yards rushing – which would be his second-highest total – he’d also pass both Sherman Smith and Ricky Watters for sixth on the team list.

Doug Baldwin will likely take over third place in most of the team’s receiving categories this season behind Steve Largent and Brian Blades.

He did not play in the preseason because of a knee injury, but is expected to be on the field for the team’s opener in Denver.

“I feel good,” Baldwin said last week about his recovery. “It’s nice to be back to myself running again.”

Baldwin is just three receiving touchdowns and 500 receiving yards behind Darrell Jackson for the third spot in those categories. He’s also just 28 catches behind John L. Williams for third place in team history.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 6-years-old,” he said. “So I don’t really know what it’s like not to have it in my life.”

He’ll need to play a lot more football, too, if he wants to catch Largent for the team records, but his place in team history is secure.

A little farther down the line is Frank Clark, whose 22 sacks rank 17th in team history. Going into the final year of his contract, he might not get many more chances, but he’s only 17 away from Michael Bennett for No. 7. If he does get a new deal, he could be well on his way to the top 5.

All Pro safety Earl Thomas, who ended his holdout this week and was added to the active roster Saturday, could move up a few lists as well. Seven interceptions would get him into a tie with former Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman and Hall of Famer Kenny Easley. He’s also in the top 10 in tackles and defensive touchdowns.

Players often say that individual success and accolades aren’t as important to them as wins and championships, but the two also go hand-in-hand.