× Meet Goliath and Bruiser! #WhyNotMePets

Goliath and Bruiser are a dynamic duo.

They do everything together and are looking for someone or a family who can support their strong bond.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Goliath and Bruiser get adopted.

Goliath is 9-years-old and Bruiser is 8-years-old. You can meet them at the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville.

“Goliath is more of the outgoing guy and Bruiser kind of hangs back,” said Kacy Bradley, an adoption counselor at the shelter. “Then once Goliath tells him everything is okay then Bruiser likes to join in on the fun, so he’s kind of the cheerleader of the duo and this guy takes his lead from him. ”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goliath and Bruiser have been together all their lives. Their owner passed away, so they need a new home.

"They're not going to need a huge property or a huge yard," said Bradley. "They're pretty happy with a little bit of playtime and a couple walks a day. They love, love, love to snuggle, so somebody that will sit on the couch with them and give them all the pets that they want."

Bruiser and Goliath would do best in a home with older kids who can handle them gently.

They like to chase cats, so they will need some training with that. They do really good with other dogs and are very friendly.

Goliath and Bruiser need to be adopted as a pair because of the strong bond that they have.

"They protect each other and if one goes out without the other, the other one paces and whines and howls, so it's obvious that they really got a lot from each other," said Bradley.

If you're interested in adopting the pair, you can visit the Homeward Pet Adoption Center during adoption hours which are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The adoption fee is $75 for each dog.