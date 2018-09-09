Man loads up on groceries, taunts managers as he walks out of Des Moines store without paying

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police in Des Moines are looking for a man they say filled up a grocery cart with groceries, then walked out without paying for them.

According to a post on the Des Moines PD Twitter page, not only did the man fail to pay for the groceries, he reportedly taunted store management as he walked out with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen items.

Police didn’t say which store the man stole from, but they did say they’d like “to charge him with a felony.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Des Moines Police.