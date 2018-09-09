× Man detained after firing Airsoft gun inside Everett Walmart, police say

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was detained inside a Walmart on Evergreen Way after reports that he was firing a gun, police said Sunday.

Everett officers found the man in a bathroom at the Walmart. He had an Airsoft pistol on him. Airsoft guns shoot small pellets that typically won’t kill anyone but could leave welts.

The Walmart at 11400 Evergreen Way was briefly closed while police responded to the reports.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.