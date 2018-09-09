LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER – It’s time to see what all that change really means.

After one of their most memorable offseasons in recent history, the Seattle Seahawks will finally take the field for a game that counts against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. The game will be broadcast at 1:25 p.m. on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

A win in always-tough Mile High would be a huge confidence boost as the Seahawks begin their new era. A loss would send them into Soldier Field on Monday Night Football for a suddenly crucial game against the Bears next week.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary, and stick around after the game for our Gameday postgame show: