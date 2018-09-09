LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER – It’s time to see what all that change really means.
After one of their most memorable offseasons in recent history, the Seattle Seahawks will finally take the field for a game that counts against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. The game will be broadcast at 1:25 p.m. on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.
A win in always-tough Mile High would be a huge confidence boost as the Seahawks begin their new era. A loss would send them into Soldier Field on Monday Night Football for a suddenly crucial game against the Bears next week.
Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary, and stick around after the game for our Gameday postgame show:
☑️ Will Dissly
☑️ Michael Dickson
☑️ Chris Carson
— Dusty Lane (@Dustin_L_Lane) September 9, 2018
And that's why Will Dissly won't be an OL anytime soon. WOW! #Seahawks
— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 9, 2018
Oh my… Chris Carson just flat leaped over a Broncos corner on a 24-yard gain.
— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) September 9, 2018
Punter battle is on. Marquette King's punt bounces out of bounds at the 5-yard line. #SEAvsDEN
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2018
Earl Thomas is back in after sitting out resting on DEN's TD drive. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
Neiko Thorpe downs Michael Dickson's punt at the 2-yard line. #Seahawks
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2018
Russell Wilson's 3rd down pass batted at the line and the Seahawks will punt.
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 9, 2018
Baldwin slow to get off. Limps off field on 3-3. #Seahawks
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
Rashaad Penny in as Seahawks start at own 32.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 9, 2018
Touchdown, Denver.
Phillip Lindsay's 29-yard TD reception makes it:#Seahawks: 7#Broncos: 7#SEAvsDEN
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 9, 2018
GO HAWKS! Thanks @Seahawks for Scarlett’s first jersey as our littlest 12! 💙💚💙💚💙 .
.
.#gohawks #12s #seahawks #babiesofinstagram #weare12 #12sonq #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ecXyhMBav8
— Kaci Aitchison (@KaciAitchison) September 9, 2018
Earl!!!
Making his presence immediately felt! pic.twitter.com/BGdsBiJgGJ
— Matt Lorch (@MattLorchQ13Fox) September 9, 2018
Always be competing to keep the challenge flag in the most convenient location. https://t.co/496vg7ivsX
— Dusty Lane (@Dustin_L_Lane) September 9, 2018
Earl Thomas is on the sidelines for some reason. Tedric Thompson is playing FS.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 9, 2018
That was the 26th interception of Earl Thomas' nine-year career. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
I love Will Dissly’s game. Watching him at UW, I always thought he would be solid on Sundays. Turns out… #Seahawks
— Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) September 9, 2018
TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS!
UW grad Will Dissly grabs a 15-yard TD pass from Russell Wilson, and just like that it's:#Seahawks: 7#Broncos: 0
9:04 left in 1Q #SEAvsDEN
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 9, 2018
New deal at halftime for Earl Thomas?
— Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) September 9, 2018
well, well, well.. look who is back. $$$ #29
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
Shaquem Griffin first official tackle on 5yd run by Freeman.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 9, 2018
Shaquem Griffin first official tackle on 5yd run by Freeman.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 9, 2018
First series for Hawks paid tribute to Bevell….
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
Russell Wilson play action. Russell Wilson sacked. Very not good start.
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 9, 2018
Starting offensive line as expected: Ifedi, Sweezy, Britt, Pocic, Brown. RT to LT. #Seahawks
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
Dion Jordan is already on the field at DE for #Seahawks. Hadn't played since December. Knee surgery then leg stress fracture
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
#Seahawks offense starts at own 16, after defense gives up a third-and-14 first down then deny Denver on third and 6 thanks to Shaquem Griffin tight coverage
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
Duane Brown and Quinton Jefferson again stayed in locker room for anthem then joined teammates on sidelines as it ended.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 9, 2018
#Seahawks win the toss, defer. They'll kick off.
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2018
Russell Wilson leads #Seahawks out, to predictable boos, in Denver for season opener. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/0gd6ZE77uU
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
SEA-HAWKS! SEA-HAWKS!
SEA-HAWKS! SEA-HAWKS!
SEA-HAWKS! SEA-HAWKS!
SEA-HAWKS! SEA-HAWKS!
SEA-HAWKS! SEA-HAWKS!
SEA-HAWKS! SEA-HAWKS!
— Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) September 9, 2018
The man, the legend #JohnElway #SEAvsDEN pic.twitter.com/qwBnoGkG1F
— Chad Bailey (@BaileyPhotoVid) September 9, 2018
Looks like Mom chose Shaquem's jersey for his debut. https://t.co/OLLms7TyC4
— Dusty Lane (@Dustin_L_Lane) September 9, 2018
Here we go! #Seahawks pregame warmups. #SEAvsDEN #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/s8pQ4tlYOU
— Chad Bailey (@BaileyPhotoVid) September 9, 2018
There’s no excuse to miss the game, wherever you are. @710ESPNSeattle @KIRORadio @Q13FOX @tunein @ESPNRadio @NFLonFOX @Seahawks
How To Watch, Listen To And Follow The Seahawks at Broncos https://t.co/hjqnoKJ67B
— Brian O'Connell (@brianoconnell12) September 9, 2018
Game One. 🔜#SEAvsDEN pic.twitter.com/Im0rVxm4ai
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 9, 2018
#Seahawks WR Brandon Marshall jogs 30 yards over to Broncos' bench area to hug staffer before Marshall goes into locker room at end of pregame. Marshall got his NFL start here in Denver, 2006-09
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
As expected, Tre Flowers is with the starters in team drills during warmups. #Seahawks
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
Worried about the #Seahawks chances this season? Here’s why you shouldn’t. #Q13FOX https://t.co/65WA4JQrid pic.twitter.com/b4aqPL913r
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 9, 2018
Most wins in Seahawks history? Most tackles? Most picks? Here are a few records that could fall https://t.co/wOsctCd5ec pic.twitter.com/SvnmPsRrWo
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 9, 2018
Redemption time for Seahawks? ‘There’s a lot of people doubting us … we’re excited to show them otherwise’ https://t.co/s12fX5vqHx pic.twitter.com/bM8sAXQSbF
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 9, 2018
View from above. #Seahawks and Broncos in less than an hour on @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/h3NFgZ3ny5
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
.@Seahawks WR Brandon Marshall is returning to Broncos Stadium at Mile High as a visitor for the first time in his 13-year career. Marshall was taken in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by Denver and played for the Broncos through the 2009 season. pic.twitter.com/tBXzYKGrxt
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 9, 2018
Energy. Passion. Together.#SEAvsDEN pic.twitter.com/vj1pZawEKf
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 9, 2018
Here we go, #Seahawks Nation! What are your biggest concerns for the new-look Hawks in the season opener in Denver? #gohawks
— Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) September 9, 2018
Earl Thomas is active for the #Seahawks today – but Naz Jones isn’t. #Q13FOX https://t.co/13xDoBY5Lo pic.twitter.com/AKp9X3rPOU
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) September 9, 2018
Joey Hunt and Fant the only two active backup OLs. If there was a longterm injury they could always maybe move things around some — put Ifedi inside or something. But I'd imagine for a play or a series or two it'd be Hunt. https://t.co/W7e5IQmpDD
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 9, 2018
What's the ruling on the field if a punt leaves the stadium and never lands? Asking for Michael Dickson at altitude. #Seahawks
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2018
Getting ready @Earl_Thomas is back. #Seahawks @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/ivJ2LG4NhZ
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
The #Seahawks qb warming up in very warm Denver @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/4OBS1kaBBP
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
Here he is. Early stretching for Earl Thomas. #Seahawks @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/EHFsQQuibN
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018
Griffin twins Shaquem and Shaquill talk on the sidelines 2 1/2 hours before they both start in #Seahawks’ opener at Denver. Dream day for them. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/gM2zhiwvhB
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 9, 2018
Time to handle business. 💼 #GoHawks | #SEAvsDEN pic.twitter.com/nKaJNjxhrD
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 9, 2018
Good morning! #QLiveCrew is ready to rock #SEAvsDEN. Join us for live #Seahawks postgame coverage on #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/NMKbG0tkeB
— Chad Bailey (@BaileyPhotoVid) September 9, 2018
Here we go. Good morning from Mile High Denver. #Seahawks and Broncos. How are you feeling this AM Hawks fans? pic.twitter.com/NmWcFGIjqX
— Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 9, 2018