Firefighters battle large fire at dental building in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Pierce County firefighters are battling a large commercial fire that sparked at a dental building.
It started at the Kid's Choice Dental and Orthodontic Excellence on 40th Avenue Southwest in Puyallup about 9:30 p.m.
Crews said Sunday the fire is spreading and a collapsed roof is forcing firefighters to take a defensive position.
Surrounding roads on 94th Avenue East are closed.
You are asked to avoid the area if you can.
We'll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.153799 -122.304680