Firefighters battle large fire at dental building in Puyallup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Pierce County firefighters are battling a large commercial fire that sparked at a dental building.

It started at the Kid's Choice Dental and Orthodontic Excellence on 40th Avenue Southwest in Puyallup about 9:30 p.m.

Crews said Sunday the fire is spreading and a collapsed roof is forcing firefighters to take a defensive position.

Surrounding roads on 94th Avenue East are closed.

You are asked to avoid the area if you can.

We'll update this article when more information becomes available.

47.153799 -122.304680