Firefighters battle large fire at dental building in Puyallup

Posted 10:39 PM, September 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44PM, September 9, 2018

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Pierce County firefighters are battling a large commercial fire that sparked at a dental building.

It started at the Kid's Choice Dental and Orthodontic Excellence on 40th Avenue Southwest in Puyallup about 9:30 p.m.

Crews said Sunday the fire is spreading and a collapsed roof is forcing firefighters to take a defensive position.

Surrounding roads on 94th Avenue East are closed.

You are asked to avoid the area if you can.

We'll update this article when more information becomes available. 

Related stories