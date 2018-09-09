Everett Police: Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Police in Everett are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in her late 50s.

According to a news release from Everett Police, officers responded just after 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 8) to reports of a hit-and-run in the 9700 block of 19th Avenue SE.

Investigators found a woman had been struck and killed, and the driver of the vehicle that hit her fled the scene.

Detectives believe the woman was in her late 50s and was crossing 19th Avenue SE in an eastbound direction when a northbound vehicle struck her. Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a red SUV that likely has damage to the front end.

The deadly crash closed that area of 19th Avenue SE for about two hours.

The victim's name has not been released yet. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will release her identity after family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.