Earl Thomas active for Seahawks game against Broncos – but Naz Jones isn't

DENVER – Earl Thomas is definitely definitely playing.

The Seattle Seahawks released their inactive list ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday morning, and it was notable more for who wasn’t on it then who was.

Thomas, the Pro Bowl safety who missed all of training camp amid a contract dispute, was not on the intactive list. That reaffirms that he’ll play Sunday, which became clear Saturday when the team listed him on the 53-man roster ahead of the game.

Linebacker K.J. Wright and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker were listed as inactive, as was to be expected as they recover from injuries.

The one big surprise was defensive tackle Nazair Jones, as there was no indication he was fighting any injuries during the week.

Also on the inactive list but not injured were running back Mike Davis, safety Shalom Luani, defensive tackle Poona Ford and guard Jordan Simmons.