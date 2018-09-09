× Domestic violence suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Wash. – The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Stanwood overnight and left one man dead.

According to a news release, deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 9) to a domestic violence assault call on Port Susan Place, where a 38-year-old woman had called 911 and reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her. She said he had a weapon and that she and her three children — ages 6, 10 and 11 — were in the children’s bedroom.

Deputies said they gave verbal commands to the suspect when they arrived on scene. One of the three responding deputies fired his service weapon, and the suspect was killed.

A neighbor told Q13 News that the family had just moved into the home about a month ago. Darla Stallings said it’s a close-knit community, but the mother and children who called 911 last night were quiet and kept to themselves.

The deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol. Officials say he has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is investigating the deadly shooting. The team is comprised of detectives from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies who respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.