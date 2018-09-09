Brush fire in Buckley destroys one home, threatens multiple others

BUCKLEY, Wash. — More than 50 firefighters from Pierce and King counties are responding to a brush fire in Buckley.

According to the Pierce County Firefighters Twitter page, the fire has destroyed one home and threatens multiple others. It’s in the area of the 26900 block of 156th St. Ct. E in Buckley.

Two other homes have been saved, but the fire came dangerously close to both of them, firefighters said. The fire covered about two acres when firefighters arrived.

Check back for updates on this developing story.