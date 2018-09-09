× 24-year-old hit, killed by semi while attempting to cross I-405 near Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man who was hit by a tractor-trailer Friday while attempting to cross Interstate 405 in Tukwila has died, the Washington State Patrol said.

Antonio Baskin, 24, of SeaTac was struck in the southbound lanes of I-405 at State Route 181 Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Baskin had crossed the northbound lanes of the interstate and was attempting to cross the southbound lanes when he was struck.

In the crash, Baskin became trapped underneath the semi until paramedics were able to rescue him and perform CPR. He was taken to the Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol was involved.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt and will not be charged.