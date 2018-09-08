× Gambling agents seek ID of suspect who robbed casino for more than $6,000

Des Moines, WA –Agents with the Washington State Gambling Commission are asking for the public’s help to ID a suspect who robbed a casino in Des Moines.

On 08/16/2018 at about 6:50 pm, the suspect walked into the Four Points Hotel Casino, located at 22406 Pacific Hwy S., in Des Moines, and handed the cashier a demand note, which read, “Give me the money or I will shoot people.” He kept his hand in his pocket, implying he had a weapon. The suspect escaped with over $6,000.00