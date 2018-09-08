Gambling agents seek ID of suspect who robbed casino for more than $6,000
Des Moines, WA –Agents with the Washington State Gambling Commission are asking for the public’s help to ID a suspect who robbed a casino in Des Moines.
On 08/16/2018 at about 6:50 pm, the suspect walked into the Four Points Hotel Casino, located at 22406 Pacific Hwy S., in Des Moines, and handed the cashier a demand note, which read, “Give me the money or I will shoot people.” He kept his hand in his pocket, implying he had a weapon. The suspect escaped with over $6,000.00
“Casinos have great surveillance cameras. If you rob a casino in Washington State, you are going to be caught on video and we are going to put your face on Washington’s Most Wanted,” said Heather Songer with the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Submit an anonymous tip via the P3Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also go to http://www.P3Tips.com.