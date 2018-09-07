Storm fans in full force for game 1 of WNBA Finals

Friday, the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA finals, and fans were out in full force.

“It feels like we’re going to win,” said Olive Paulson Young.

Despite being on crutches, Paulson Young made it to game one of the series. She loves basketball, that’s how she says she ended up on crutches.

Paulson Young says the last time the Storm won it all she was six-year-old.

Other fans, like Cathy Costa, were actually at the last two finals.

Costa’s friend Bev Ross says the Key Arena has been a big part of the Storm’s legacy, but it’s definitely time for a change.

“It needs a lot of accoutrement’s, better sound, better visibility,” said Ross.

Over the last few decades, Key Arena has been the site of history. Including the NBA finals in 1996, when Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp took on Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

But Costa says with the Storms’ two championships and working toward a third, it’s fitting, key arena, gets one last big event.

“The Storm have been the championship three times now, and no other team has done that, and I think Seattleites forget that. So, I think it’s nice they get to finish out here, and close the arena down,” said Costa.