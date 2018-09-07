Stanwood-Camano teachers ratify contact agreement, ending strike that began Tuesday

STANWOOD, Wash. — Striking Stanwood-Camano teachers on Friday voted unanimously to ratify the tentative agreement that was reached with the school district late Thursday night, the union announced.

School will open Monday, the district said. The school calendar will be extended and the projected last day of school will be June 20, it added.

Schools have been closed since Tuesday, when teachers went on strike.

The Stanwood-Camano Education Association said its members will receive an average pay increase of 13.05 percent in the 2018-2019 school year “and an overall contract that keeps teachers competitive with area districts.”

The school district said teachers “will realize an 18.5% increase over the duration of their-three year contract.”