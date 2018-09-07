Man shot, killed after argument in Gorst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GORST, Wash. -- A man was shot dead on a roadway in Gorst Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Jon Vangesen said deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a shooting in the 3800 block of Thorson Road West in Gorst. When deputies arrived, they found a man in the roadway. He was dead when officers arrived.

The 911 caller told police the shooting happened during an argument in which the victim pulled a knife and was shot, but those details are still under investigation. No suspects have been named, and no arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not been released.