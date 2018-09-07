× Judge postpones ruling on injunction that would’ve ordered Tumwater teachers back to work

OLYMPIA, Wash. – In Tumwater, the strike goes on. At least for now.

A Thurston County superior court judge said he’s “reserving ruling” on the Tumwater School District’s temporary injunction that would’ve forced teachers back to work.

The judge said he didn’t see enough evidence of “substantial harm” to issue the injunction. He said there is some theoretical point that will occur after more than two days that could change that.

There will be a new hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The story was different in Longview. A judge there sided with Longview Public Schools on Friday and granted a temporary injunction to get teachers to return to the classroom while contract negotiations continue.