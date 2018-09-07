× Carroll says Seahawks will decide Saturday whether Earl Thomas will play Sunday

RENTON, Wash. – There was a little good news from Pete Carroll on Friday, a bit of bad news, and one big question mark.

The Seattle Seahawks still haven’t made a decision on whether free safety Earl Thomas will play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Carroll said at a press conference at the VMAC on Friday afternoon. The team will wait until Saturday to decide whether Thomas has shaken off the rust after holding out for the entirety of training camp.

“He had a good week,” Carroll said. “He was solid all week long. He’s fired up and studying and working hard at it and he had a good week. We’ll let you know how that’s going to turn out tomorrow.”

Seattle will play the Broncos at Mile High Stadium at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday in a game that will be televised on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Carroll had a few other injury updates as well:

On running back Rashaad Penny: “He’s ready to go. The guys did a great job of taking care of him and conditioning him throughout. He’s been on call for everything he could possibly be ready for, and he’s always been pushing out sooner, all of the timeframes.”

On offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who won’t play: “Can you imagine how big that hamstring is?”

On defensive end Dion Jordan: “He’s done well. He’s ready to go. He’s gonna play.”

Carroll said Tre Flowers is ready to start in place of Thomas if needed Sunday.