Woman killed, 3 people injured in crash on SR 510 near the Red Wind Casino

YELM, Wash. — A woman was killed and three other people were injured Friday night in a four-car crash on State Route 510 near the Red Wind Casino in Thurston County, authorities said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said the early collision investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling west on SR 510 left the roadway, swerved back, crossed the center line and struck three other vehicles.

Of the three injured, one was in serious condition, the State Patrol said.

No other details were immediately released.