'We can't wait to celebrate our third championship': Seattle, DC mayors make friendly wager on WNBA finals

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics will face off Friday for the WNBA finals, and the women who lead both cities are making friendly bets on the best-of-five series.

According to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office, if the Mystics win, Durkin will sent a basket of goods from women-owned businesses in Seattle, including Cupcake Royale, Fremont Brewing, Fuel Coffee, Fran’s Chocolates, Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, Rachel’s Ginger Beer and Glassybaby votives in Storm colors.

If Seattle Storm prevail, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will send a DC-themed gift basket, including flowers from Lee’s Flower and Card Shop, CIVIC Vodka, Baked by Yael cakepops, and half-smokes from Ben’s Chili Bowl. The losing mayor will also wear the opposing team’s jersey.

“The other Washington won’t be able to handle current legend Sue Bird and legends in the making like Jewell Loyd (Notre Dame), MVP Breanna Stewart and an entire team of can-do, get it done players. Seattle has the best players, the best teams, and the best fans in the country, and we can’t wait to celebrate our third championship,” Durkan said in a news release.

Bowser has a different prediction.

“Seattle or DC? Obviously DC,” she said. “We’ve dealt with our fair share of storms in DC this summer, and we’re prepared to handle one more. I look forward to cheering on Delle Donne and the rest of the Mystics as they bring another championship and gift basket to the District.”

The first game of the best-of-five series will take place Friday, September 7 at 6 p.m. in Seattle.