Washougal teachers ratify contract agreement with 18% pay hike, end strike that began Aug. 28

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Teachers in Washougal on Thursday ratified a new two-year contract, ending a strike that began Aug. 28.

Under the new deal, the beginning teacher salary this year will be $51,434 and the maximum will be $96,944, the Washougal Association of Educators said.

“On average, Washougal teachers will be receiving an 18 percent salary increase this school year, which will help us continue attracting and keeping great educators for Washougal students,” said Washougal Association of Educators President Eric Engebretson. “We hope our settlement will inspire superintendents in other striking school districts to negotiate the pay raises their teachers deserve. If we can make it happen in Washougal, they can, too.”

School will start Friday in Washougal.