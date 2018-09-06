Smoky skies across Western Washington; air quality ‘moderate’ and ‘unhealthy’ for some residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is making its way across the Puget Sound, creating air quality that's listed as "moderate" in some areas and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in others.

Q13 Meteorologist Katie Boer says the smoke levels have gotten worse throughout Thursday, but most of the smoke is funneling into Eastern Washington.

Air quality is considered hazardous in Twisp and Chelan.

There's good news and bad news when it comes to the smoky skies.

The bad news is that winds are going to increase Friday as a front moves into the area, which will likely fan some flames and primarily impact areas in Eastern Washington.

The good news is that there's a higher chance of rain heading into the next several days, starting Friday and into early Saturday. We'll get a small break Saturday afternoon, with increased rain chances by Sunday and into Monday and Tuesday. The rainfall should be enough to help the smoke from some of these fires.

If you thought we were done with wildfires for the year, think again. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are 12 large fires still burning in Washington and Oregon as of midday Thursday.