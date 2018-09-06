× Partial ‘desecrated’ human skull found in Clallam County believed to be ‘ancient’ — more than 100 years old

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A partial human skull found in eastern Clallam County over the Labor Day weekend is believed to be “ancient” — more than 100 years old — and has been sent to the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation for examination, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

The remains appeared to be “a desecrated human skull that was missing the lower jaw bone and affixed to the top of a wood stake using an adhesive product,” the sheriff’s office said.

A “citizen reported that he found the skull in the surf along Port Williams Beach,” the sheriff’s office said. “Initial observations indicated that the skull was likely quite old.”

Photos of the skull were sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which said it appeared the skull was likely “ancient,” meaning more than 100 years old.

The skull was sent to the state for examination, determination of ties to Native American tribes, and repatriation.

“While discovery of ancient human remains is not uncommon in Clallam County, the desecration of such remains is. The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this matter in an effort to learn more regarding the circumstances surrounding the desecration of the remains. Anyone with information about the remains is encouraged to notify the Sheriff’s Office with additional information.”