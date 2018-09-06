Four hostages flee, but gunman holed up in Parkland business and firing at deputies

PARKLAND, Wash. — An armed suspect entered the Sky Motors business in Parkland, took four people hostage hostage and fired off several rounds. The hostages were able to run out, but the person remained barricaded inside and was firing at deputies Thursday night, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
“Scene is hot and active,” the department tweeted at 8:22 p.m.
The shooting is taking place at 13401 Pacific Avenue — Sky Motors, a used car business, the sheriff’s department said.
“Multiple shots fired at deputies,” the sheriff’s department said. “SWAT team on scene.”
All lanes were closed between 132nd and 138th and Pacific Avenue in Spanaway. “Extreme danger multiple shots fired,” the sheriff’s department said.
“Hostage situation at 134th and Pacific Ave,” it added.