Metro Parks Tacoma offering free day camps if school is canceled
Four community centers in Tacoma will offer free day camps for kids as schools are canceled due to teacher strikes.
It is offering free day camp today and tomorrow, Sept. 7, if schools are closed again. The camps will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 12. Activities include group games, crafts, free play, swimming and more. Lunch and a snack will be provided. Kids need to bring a morning snack and water bottle.
The park district will also provide extra lunches to share with any kid 18 years and under who visit any of the four community centers. The locations are listed below.
Space is limited for the day camps so reservations are required for each day. You can call or visit one of the community centers to make a reservation.
You can check the Metro Parks Tacoma website here for the latest information or call 253-305-1022.
Locations:
(253) 404-3939
3873 S. 66th St.
Tacoma, WA 98409
Center at Norpoint
(253) 404-3900
4818 Nassau Ave N.E.
Tacoma, WA 98422
Portland Avenue Community Center
(253) 404-3935
3513 Portland Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98404
(253) 404-3915
1602 S. MLK Jr Way
Tacoma, WA 98405