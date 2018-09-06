× Metro Parks Tacoma offering free day camps if school is canceled

Four community centers in Tacoma will offer free day camps for kids as schools are canceled due to teacher strikes.

It is offering free day camp today and tomorrow, Sept. 7, if schools are closed again. The camps will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 12. Activities include group games, crafts, free play, swimming and more. Lunch and a snack will be provided. Kids need to bring a morning snack and water bottle.

The park district will also provide extra lunches to share with any kid 18 years and under who visit any of the four community centers. The locations are listed below.

Space is limited for the day camps so reservations are required for each day. You can call or visit one of the community centers to make a reservation.

You can check the Metro Parks Tacoma website here for the latest information or call 253-305-1022.

Locations:

STAR Center

(253) 404-3939

3873 S. 66th St.

Tacoma, WA 98409

Center at Norpoint

(253) 404-3900

4818 Nassau Ave N.E.

Tacoma, WA 98422

Portland Avenue Community Center

(253) 404-3935

3513 Portland Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98404

People’s Community Center

(253) 404-3915

1602 S. MLK Jr Way

Tacoma, WA 98405