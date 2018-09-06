Man dies in Covington mobile home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Wash. -- Firefighters found a man's body Wednesday night while responding to a mobile home fire in Covington.

According to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to reports of smoke coming from inside a mobile home in the 28400 block of 168 Ave. SE. Several of those 911 callers said someone was possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters entered the home quickly to try and rescue the man, but he was already dead when they found him.

The man's name has not been released yet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.