× What’s all the ruckus? Lewis-McChord base to conduct mortar and demolition training this week

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Residents in and around the Joint Base Lewis-McChord are in for increased noise levels this week.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar and demolitions training Tuesday through Friday. Three JBLM units will be training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, and demolitions.

The training began at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and ends Friday at 9 p.m. The increased noise and activity levels will continue throughout the week — during the day, evening and late-night hours.

If you’ve got questions or comments about the noise, you can call the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852.