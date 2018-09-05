× Sports, business powerhouses join NHL Seattle ownership group

SEATTLE — The group looking to bring an NHL team to Seattle has brought on seven new investors with deep ties to the community.

Seattle Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer is now part of the ownership group, as are two sons of former Seattle SuperSonics owner Barry Ackerly.

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke announced the seven new local investors at a news conference at KeyArena on Wednesday, describing them as “crazy as we are.”

Those investors are:

Andy Jassy – CEO of Amazon Web Services

Adrian Hanauer – Founder and majority owner of the Sounders FC

Chris Ackerley – Son of former Seattle Sonics owner Barry Ackerley

Ted Ackerley – Son of former Seattle Sonics owner Barry Ackerley

Jeff Wright – Chairman of the Space Needle

David Wright – The Wright Family own the Space Needle (will serve as Vice Chairman of Seattle Hockey Partners)

Jay Deutsch – Businessman

“It is with great pride that we welcome these local investors and their families to our group as we strive to secure an NHL franchise,” said Tod Leiweke, President and CEO of Seattle Hockey Partners.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was at the press conference as well.

“For decades, the arena has been an iconic part of Seattle, and now the next generation will have incredible arena – home to the country’s best sports teams along with the music and entertainment Seattle Center is known for,” Durkan said. “And trust me, I won’t rest until we have new team banners for our championship Seattle Storm, an NHL team and our Seattle Sonics hanging proudly.”