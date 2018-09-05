Meet Percival! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATLLE -- Meet Percival, this cat is ready to leave the shelter life behind and find a new home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Allicance's 'Why Not Me Pets' campaign to help Percival get adopted.

Percival is only one and a year half old and loves to play. He is still an active, healthy, and young kitty. He loves his salmon treats and playing with toys.

He would do best in a home with older kids and can live with other cats. Percivial can be a little shy at first, but he becomes really friendly once he feels at home and is relaxed.

If you are interested in adopting Percival, stop by the Seattle Area Feline Rescue. You can also find more about him at the rescue's website at seattleareafeline.org.