Ex-Seahawk and Green Beret Nate Boyer discusses Nike’s Kaepernick controversy

The former U.S. Army Green Beret who suggested Colin Kaepernick kneel rather than sit during his controversial sideline protests, says it’s hard to blame the former 49ers quarterback for taking his message to Nike.

Nate Boyer, who also played briefly for the Seattle Seahawks after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015, said he understands that Americans have vastly different opinions of Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick as the face of its 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

Boyer joined “Q13 News This Morning” to give his thoughts on the controversy and the deep divide the NFL protest debate has created.