Alaska Airlines debuts Russell Wilson plane, offers early boarding to passengers wearing Wilson’s jersey

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines is paying homage to its “Chief Football Officer” in a big way: The airline has unveiled a new Russell Wilson airplane just in time for football season.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, has Wilson painted on the side with a tagline that describes the Seahawks quarterback both on and off the field: “Dream Big. Fly High.”

The tagline encompasses Wilson’s community initiatives, including his weekly visits to Seattle Children’s hospital during football season, the Why Not You Foundation and the Russell Wilson Passing Academy, among other charities and community partnerships with Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines passengers who are flying out of Seattle and wear a Wilson jersey will be granted early boarding throughout football season. And if you’re flying from Seattle to Denver on Friday, Sept. 7, you’ll be treated tailgate food, a live DJ and custom photo-booth at Sea-Tac’s C gates before boarding the Russell Wilson plane.

“At Alaska, we’re excited to show our hometown pride, support our quarterback, and send fans to Denver in true football fashion,” Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of brand and marketing communications, said in a news release.