× 64-year-old hiker near Kendall Katwalk Trail falls several hundred feet to her death

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A 64-year-old hiker fell several hundred feet down a rocky cliff to her death in King County, authorities said Wednesday.

King County Search and Rescue said it was in the process of recovering the body of the victim, who had been hiking the Kendall Katwalk Trail.

Authorities at first said she was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, but later tweeted they were at the Kendall Katwalk Trail Head.

The Kendall Katwalk Trail is about 6 1/2 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail Head off of I-90 in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

Deputies and @KCSAR out at Kendall Katwalk trail for a report of a 64-year-old female hiker that had fallen several hundred feet. She has just been located and sadly died from her fall. — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) September 5, 2018

She was not immediately identified. No other details were immediately released.