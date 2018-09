LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A motorcyclist was hurt Tuesday morning after the motorcycle crashed from an elevated Interstate 5 ramp onto the freeway below.

The crash blocked several lanes of southbound I-5, just south of I-405 starting at 10:00 a.m. The on-ramp was coming from SR 525 in Lynnwood.

According to South County Fire, the rider’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

No further details have been released.