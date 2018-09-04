× Man charged with raping two women at knifepoint in Tacoma could have more victims

TACOMA, Wash. — A man is facing rape, kidnapping and robbery charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two women at knifepoint in Tacoma, and prosecutors say he could be responsible for other similar attacks over the past few months.

According to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, 34-year-old Mark Allen Raney has been charged with two counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree. His bond is $1 million.

One of the attacks reportedly happened overnight Saturday (Sept. 1). The victim told police she was at a Chevron gas station waiting for a ride when Raney, who was driving a tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, started talking to her and offered to drive her home.

When she got into the vehicle with him, Raney reportedly turned into a neighborhood, stopped the SUV and pulled out a folding knife. The victim said he told her to unbutton her shirt, which she did, while still holding a knife to her.

The victim said Raney made her take off her pants and underwear and said something to the effect of “do what I tell you and you’ll be fine.”

Raney reportedly took off his pants while still holding a knife to her and then forced her to perform oral sex on him.

When it was over, Raney forced the victim to get out of the vehicle and drove away. She called police about 1:10 a.m. from Domino’s Pizza on Pacific Avenue.

The victim was able to give officers a good description of Raney, leading officers to find Raney at his home and arrest him. That’s where they also found another woman’s ID.

When officers talked to that woman, she told a similar story of being assaulted by Raney. She was she was walking on Portland Avenue East Aug. 5 when Raney approached her in a beige Chevrolet Suburban. He allegedly brandished a 5- or 6-inch folding knife and told her to get in the car. Raney told her he was taking her to a spot where no one would see them, a place he said he went to all the time.

When he got to the spot, Raney allegedly held the knife to her neck and said “don’t try anything.”

The victim told police she was forced to take off her sweatshirt and pants and to perform oral sex on him. He reportedly held the knife to her neck the entire time.

Police have said that the two assaults Raney is charged with fit the description of four other attacks in Tacoma over the past few months. Three of those happened recently, prosecutors said.

“Anyone who knows anything about these incidents or similar incidents should contact the Tacoma Police Department,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.