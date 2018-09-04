× LimeBike expands to Spokane bringing dockless bikes and scooters to the Lilac City

The pilot program will help determine the geographic boundaries for bike placement, the number of bikes that effectively fit in the city, and how to manage bikes in the right-of-way.

Once the pilot program is underway, a survey will be available for the public to provide feedback. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming survey, or if you would like to receive project updates, send an email to bikeshare@spokanecity.org