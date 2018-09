Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the new face of Wheaties.

Wilson posted a short video Tuesday morning to make the announcement:

“From Aisle 9 in 1994 until now, dreams do come true! Cover of @Wheaties #BreakfastofChampions”

Wheaties cereal was first introduced in 1924. The breakfast is well-known for featuring prominent athletes on the exterior of the package.