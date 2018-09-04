× 53-year-old bicyclist struck by hit-and-run on Kent Des Moines Road

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man riding a bike on the shoulder of Kent Des Moines Road near 10th Avenue South was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning.

Des Moines police said a late model Nissa Sentra struck the 53-year-old man from behind.

He is said to have “significant injuries” and was taken to Highline Hospital for treatment.

The crash was caught on another car’s mirror camera. Police are reviewing that video as part of their investigation.

Police are looking for a gray Nissan Sentra that is missing a passenger side mirror.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.