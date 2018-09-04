2 women found dead in apartment near the University of Washington

SEATTLE — Two women have been found dead in an apartment near the University of Washington, Seattle police said.

Building managers conducting a welfare check Tuesday morning found one woman inside the unit. They believed she was seriously injured or dead.

When officers entered the apartment in the 4300 block of 15th Avenue NE they found two women inside. Both women were dead.

Seattle police did not say how the women died but in a tweet, they said they are investigating a stabbing.

Officers responding to stabbing at apartment in 4300 block of 15th Ave Ne. One woman with significant injuries. More details as this develops. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 4, 2018

Homicide investigators are actively working to determine what happened and if there are any suspects.

The King County Medical Examiner is working to determine the identifications of the women and their manner of death.

