× Seattle police: Shooting at Capitol Hill bus stop injures 1

SEATTLE — A man was shot in the leg Monday while standing at a bus stop near 15th Avenue and Union Street, Seattle police said.

The 36-year-old victim was standing in a group when the suspects shot at the group from inside a car. Police said the group standing at the bus stop returned fire shooting at the car.

Everyone fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m.

On scene of a drive by shooting at a Capitol Hill bus stop. One person was struck in the leg but has non life threatening injuries #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/5FlQUMwmGc — Andy Anderson (@Andy_Q13) September 3, 2018

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.