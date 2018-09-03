× Difficult negotiations continue for school districts across Western Washington with just days left before the first day of school

TUKWILA – On this Labor Day, school district workers like Rhonda Lee cannot take the day off.

“All of these backpacks are all donated,” Lee said.

Lee’s office is full of school supplies at the Tukwila School District headquarters.

Supplies may be ready for Tukwila students but Lee, the district`s spokesperson, isn`t sure when kids will actually be in class.

Lee is working overtime keeping track of negotiations over teacher salaries.

“We are hoping, hoping to avoid any kind of controversy,” Lee said.

Tukwila teachers appeared poised for a strike but in the eleventh hour the district asked teachers to come back to the table on Tuesday before the scheduled first day of school on Wednesday.

“We are looking for any type of progress,” Lee said.

The district says the average teacher salary is about $60 an hour. The potential pay raise is not being revealed but both sides say they goal is to avoid a strike.

“The offer really hasn`t been fair and competitive to our members,” Tukwila Education Association Treasurer Debbie Aldous said.

Aldous is a middle school teacher and she says their union is also fighting for other school employees like nurses and secretaries to get a pay increase.

Educators across the state have been loud about what they deserve.

Many unions successfully negotiating double digit pay increases in districts like Lake Washington and Everett.

The reason why there are still so many school districts still bargaining boils down to the McCleary decision. It’s a $9.2 billion increase over the next 6 years for public education.

Teachers say it`s a historic opportunity for educators to up their salaries.

“If Tacoma remains the lowest paid district in the South Sound region, Tacoma will be a revolving door of educators and parents know that`s not the best for their kids,” Tacoma Education Association President Angel Morton said.

Last Thursday, the Tacoma Public Schools spokesperson Dan Voelpel said while other districts got a windfall of new dollars, Tacoma didn`t. He said their could only provide teachers a 3.1% pay increase.

“The new funding schedule is overly simplistic and in trying to apply a simplistic formula to 295 school districts across the state just did not work,” Voelpel said.

But by Monday, Tacoma Public Schools says they have agreed to significantly go up from 3%.

Whether or not teachers will agree to the new deal is yet to be seen.

Tacoma teachers will meet on Tuesday to vote on whether or not to strike.

And in Tukwila, the uncertainty for more than 3,000 students is certainly stressful.

A strike would add to the many other challenges this district is already facing.

“It`s been a challenge like I have ever seen,” Lee said.