Viewer video from Clyde:

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Nineteen people had to be rescued at the Washington State Fair when a ride they were on malfunctioned Monday, leaving them stranded on the machine.

"We rescued 19 people off of a ride that was stuck," Central Pierce Fire tweeted. "No injuries."

"The ride will remain out of service until repairs are made," Pierce County Firefighters tweeted, adding that the name of the ride is "El Nino."