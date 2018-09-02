Woman’s body pulled from Lake Ki in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- A woman's body pulled from Lake Ki Sunday is believed to be a swimmer who was reported missing in July, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was found by a kayaker about 9:30 a.m. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team recovered the body several hours later.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity later this week.

In July, Annelise Grunerud disappeared while floating Lake Ki on an inflatable with her boyfriend.

During searches, her phone and float were found by police.