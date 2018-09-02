× Man found dead in Seattle’s International District

SEATTLE — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man, who was found Saturday afternoon in Seattle’s International District.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a man bleeding from his leg near 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street.

First responders said the man was unresponsive when they found him, and he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.