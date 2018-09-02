× Elderly man accused of shooting, killing a man believed to be his grandson in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man, believed to be in his 90s, is accused of shooting and killing another man in his 40s, who police say may have been his grandson.

Police were called to a home on the 700 block of Madison Avenue just before 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

After breaking a window and later entering the home, officers discovered the younger man had been shot dead, and the older man was then taken into custody.

As a precaution, police alerted nearby residents of what was going on.

“Initially, when officers arrived, due to the type of call that it was, we did go around to the local area, asking people to either shelter in place or evacuate while we closed the road,” Officer Aaron Snell, Everett Police Department, said.

Madison Avenue was closed to traffic for nearly two hours, but officers have since reopened the roadway.

Snell said the elderly man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett to be evaluated.