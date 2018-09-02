× Commentary: The foundation has been laid for a potential new future championship era with the Seahawks

Unlike the last few years, there are no expectations of a Super Bowl title. You’ve seen the surprising predictions from some national pundits predicting the Hawks to go 5-11 or 4-12.

So maybe I should be confused as to why I feel refreshed, invigorated and excited about this team!

Now, I obviously share the same concerns as most fans, starting with the offensive line. But I’m optimistic that a scheme change under Mike Solari, the addition of D.J. Fluker, the health and leadership of Duane Brown and the maturation of Ethan Pocic will show a similar improvement that we saw against the Vikings in the preseason. I also realize this defense lacks a proven pass rush and secondary, but I’m hopeful that the group can develop quickly, and in a similar way that the original Legion of Boom came together six years ago.

In fact, multiple times this preseason, Russell Wilson made the comparison to 2012 – a year in which a draft class given a failing grade by the so-called experts – began to make a name for itself.

There’s nothing about this class – from Rashaad Penny to Rasheem Green, Will Dissly, Shaquem Griffin, Michael Dickson, Tre Flowers or Jacob Martin – that seems any different.

We have to remember that it’s tough to continue a culture of competition when you already have Pro Bowlers at multiple positions. But all the guys I just mentioned proved themselves worthy this preseason and will play a vital role, along with others who have been waiting in the wings of those perennial stars until they finally got their chance.

And when you combine them with Wilson and Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and Doug Baldwin, you have a recipe to do some special things. The timing of when that happens is the only unknown – but I’m intrigued about finding out!

Listen, I hold nothing but respect and admiration for the old guard – legends who will be remembered forever for leading this franchise to its first championship. But every era has a shelf life, and the Seahawks front office determined that this offseason was the time to reset – that in order to uphold the sanctity of the “Always Compete” mantra – some significant changes needed to be made.

Plus, think about it from a national perspective: The Seahawks waived Richard Sherman, traded Michael Bennett, and then drafted the most inspirational player around in Shaquem Griffin, and in one offseason went from one of the most hated teams in the league to one of the most likable underdogs!

So yes, saying goodbye is tough. Adjusting to something new is tough. But these Seahawks are worth the intrigue. They’re worth the attention. Because the foundation for a new championship run has once again been built.

And now, one week from the start of the regular season, this new product fascinates me. It energizes me. It gives me hope that another championship era is right around the corner – maybe not this year, but sooner than most might expect.