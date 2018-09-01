× Tacoma native Isaiah Thomas hands out backpacks to students in need

Tacoma– Denver Nuggets superstar Isaiah Thomas spent the day in Tacoma handing out backpacks to needy children.

The backpacks were passed out to needy kids at the Al Davies Boys and Girls Club, as part of a partnership with Thomas and christian humanitarian group World Vision.

For Thomas this event holds special meaning, as he grew up in Tacoma utilizing the Boys and Girls club.

“I’m a Boys & Girls club kid, so anything that I do always first and foremost goes back to Boys & Girls Club in any community that I’m a part of.”

An estimated 500 backpacks were passed out at today's event, and all of them were filled with school supplies that most kids would not have had heading into the school.

Families from surrounding Seattle neighborhoods were invited to attend, and enjoyed free haircuts and carnival games.

Thomas said his main goal was to put smiles of kids faces and inspire the community to give back.

This was the 8th year for Thomas's backpack give away since joining the NBA in 2011.