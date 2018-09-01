Seahawks trim their roster to 53

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Saturday was "Cutdown Day" in the NFL and like every year there were a number of surprises. The Seahawks parted ways with a number of notable players including former third round pick Amara Darboh.

Other notable player who got cut were Keenan Reynolds and Demorea Stringfellow, quarterback Alex McGough, linebacker DJ Alxander, cornerback Akeen King, safety Mo Alexander, and tight end Tyrone Swoopes.

Here's the full list of Seahawk transactions on Saturday:

Waived

LB D.J. Alexander

CB Elijah Battle

T Isaiah Battle

G Willie Beavers

CB Jeremy Boykins

WR Marvin Bracy

TE Kyle Carter

WR Amara Darboh

LB Josh Forrest

WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.

C Marcus Henry

RB Gerald Holmes

DT Joey Ivie

S Lorenzo Jerome

CB Akeem King

QB Alex McGough

FB Daniel Marx

G Skyler Phillips

LB Jacob Pugh

CB Trovon Reed

WR Keenan Reynolds

G Jordan Roos

WR Caleb Scott

RB Justin Stockton

WR Damore'ea Stringfellow

TE Tyrone Swoopes

WR Malik Turner

S Mike Tyson

TE Clayton Wilson

Terminated Veteran Contract

S Maurice Alexander

Waived/Injured

DE Ricky Ali'ifua

LB Emmanuel Beal

S T.J. Mutcherson

Placed on Injured Reserve

QB Austin Davis

T Jamarco Jones

CB Byron Maxwell

LB Erik Walden

Placed on Non-Football Injury List

TE Ed Dickson

Activated from Physically Unable to Perform List

DE Dion Jordan

Traded to Indianapolis

WR Marcus Johnson

Acquired from Indianapolis

TE Darrell Daniels

Traded to Oakland

2019 Seventh-Round Draft Choice

Acquired from Oakland

S Shalom Luani