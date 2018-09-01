Seahawks trim their roster to 53

SEATTLE -- Saturday was "Cutdown Day" in the NFL and like every year there were a number of surprises. The Seahawks parted ways with a number of notable players including former third round pick Amara Darboh.
Other notable player who got cut were Keenan Reynolds and Demorea Stringfellow, quarterback Alex McGough, linebacker DJ Alxander, cornerback Akeen King, safety Mo Alexander, and tight end Tyrone Swoopes.
Here's the full list of Seahawk transactions on Saturday:
Waived
LB D.J. Alexander
CB Elijah Battle
T Isaiah Battle
G Willie Beavers
CB Jeremy Boykins
WR Marvin Bracy
TE Kyle Carter
WR Amara Darboh
LB Josh Forrest
WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.
C Marcus Henry
RB Gerald Holmes
DT Joey Ivie
S Lorenzo Jerome
CB Akeem King
QB Alex McGough
FB Daniel Marx
G Skyler Phillips
LB Jacob Pugh
CB Trovon Reed
WR Keenan Reynolds
G Jordan Roos
WR Caleb Scott
RB Justin Stockton
WR Damore'ea Stringfellow
TE Tyrone Swoopes
WR Malik Turner
S Mike Tyson
TE Clayton Wilson
Terminated Veteran Contract
S Maurice Alexander
Waived/Injured
DE Ricky Ali'ifua
LB Emmanuel Beal
S T.J. Mutcherson
Placed on Injured Reserve
QB Austin Davis
T Jamarco Jones
CB Byron Maxwell
LB Erik Walden
Placed on Non-Football Injury List
TE Ed Dickson
Activated from Physically Unable to Perform List
DE Dion Jordan
Traded to Indianapolis
WR Marcus Johnson
Acquired from Indianapolis
TE Darrell Daniels
Traded to Oakland
2019 Seventh-Round Draft Choice
Acquired from Oakland
S Shalom Luani