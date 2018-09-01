× Meet Percival! #WhyNotMePets

Percival the cat is ready to leave the shelter life behind.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Percival get adopted.

You can meet him at the Seattle Area Feline Rescue.

He’s a healthy cat who used to live on a farm.

“We heard from the lady who had him before he was homeless that he likes to purr, he likes to do head-butts, he likes to be a lap cat and here he’s a little bit more cautious,” said Shelley Lawson, the Development Director at the rescue. “We take really good care of the kitties, but when you’re homeless, you’re homeless. It’s not the same as having your person and your routine every day. ”

Percival would do best in a home with older kids.

He’s lived with other cats before, but shelter staff don’t know if he’s had a lot of experience with dogs.

“He loves salmon treats,” said Lawson. “Absolutely loves salmon treats. He’s only a year and a half so he loves to play. He’s still an active, healthy, young kitty. He likes his mousies, ping pong balls, and chin scratches too.”

Percival does have a clipped ear and that’s a sign he has been neutered.

“I know it’s a common conception that if a cat has a clipped ear, they must be feral, but actually a lot of clinics will do an ear tip if they think the cat might be outdoors or might be a community cat, so he’s not feral at all, but he does have that tip,” said Lawson.

Lawson also said Percival is a little shy at the shelter, but he’ll be a friendly cat once he feels at home and relaxed.

If you’re interested in adopting Percival, stop by the Seattle Area Feline Rescue.

You can also find out more about him at the rescue’s website.