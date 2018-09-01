Human remains found in Enumclaw possibly linked to 2017 missing person case

King County– King County Deputies, along with Enumclaw Police are investigating human remains found in Unincorporated King County on Saturday.

The remains were located on 38800 block of 258th Avenue Southeast around 11 a.m. Officers and deputies got a tip that the remains could be linked to a 2017 missing person case.

Detectives aren’t linking the adult remains to the 2017 case until the medical examiner’s office does their evaluation.

The King County Medical Examiner should release the identity in the coming days.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call sheriff’s office at 206-296-3311 or Enumclaw Police at 360-825-3505.