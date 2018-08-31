Thurston County law enforcement create joint task force to find serial cat killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Law enforcement in Thurston County started a joint task force to help find the person who they believe is responsible for killing and mutilating 13 cats.

On Thursday, law enforcement says they found the 13th cat in a series of killings that date back to October.

The killings started off gradually, but now the Thurston County Sheriff's Office say the killings are happening every couple days.

“It’s highly concerning for any pet owner,” said sheriff's Lt. Tim Rudloff.

Rudloff is a cat owner, but he says you do not have to have a cat or even like them to realize how serious this situation is becoming.

“When you have a serial killer of animals, he is most likely not going to stay at killing animals,” he said. “You could grab any book on any serial killer that has ever been in our society and you will see at one point the majority of them likely started off killing animals,” Rudloff added.

Rudloff says the new task force is made up of six members of law enforcement from Tumwater, Olympia, Lacey, Animal Services and the sheriff’s office.

They will go to every crime scene from this point on to investigate.

Rudloff says they do have leads; also, there is DNA evidence. However, that evidence could take months to come back, Rudloff says.

There has been no images or security camera footage of a suspect yet, and there is no actual suspect information.

“I’m convinced the way we catch this predator is with information from people in our community,” said Rudloff.

Rudloff says these killings are not random, and it’s possible the killer has future victims already planned out.

He says if you’re a cat owner in Thurston County, don’t let yourself become a victim

Take heed to this warning, it could be your cat next. So, please If you have a pet cat, keep it in doors right now.

The reward for this case has increased again this week. It is now up to $36,000.